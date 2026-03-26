A former National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mike Igini, on Thursday described the proposed 2026 Electoral Act as the worst in Nigeria’s history.

Igini said it was urgent to address what he termed the “tragedy” associated with the Act before the 2027 general elections, warning that it appears Nigerians may not be allowed to determine who governs them if the current issues persist.

He made the remarks in Abuja at the second annual lecture of the Alumni Association of the National Institute for Security Studies.

Delivering his lecture, themed: “Credible Elections and National Security in Nigeria”, Igini stressed that Nigeria’s progress and overall quality of life would significantly improve if the country succeeds in fixing its electoral process and system.

He identified three critical institutions as central to achieving credible elections: INEC, the judiciary, and security agencies, noting that their roles must be strengthened and properly aligned.

Igini added, “Legitimacy, as highlighted by the chairman, is critical. Democracy is about governance by the people, of the people, and for the people.

“Public confidence in elected officials—believing that they hold office based on free and fair elections—is essential. It is this authorization by the people that enables accountability. Without credible elections, democracy cannot thrive.

“Historical examples in Nigeria, such as the crises in 1965, 1983, and other instances, demonstrate the dangers of weak electoral processes.”

He also referenced Kenya’s 2007–2008 experience, saying it reminded Nigerians that the absence of credible elections can threaten societal stability.

“Democracy is a complex, participatory process. It requires the active involvement of citizens and the structured participation of institutions. For instance, under Chapter 2 of our Constitution, the fundamental objectives and principles of state policy reflect the people’s sovereignty.

“Citizens delegate authority to representatives to govern public affairs, but this delegation is conditional upon accountability, oversight, and regular, predictable elections.

“These elections must be transparent, credible, and inclusive to maintain the legitimacy of governance. Political parties are indispensable to democracy.”

He also called on security agencies to act consultatively and impartially, as well as ensuring that no candidate or party is unfairly prevented from organizing rallies or accessing public venues.

“Without political parties, democratic governance becomes practically inconceivable. Similarly, in Nigeria, the Constitution clearly defines eligibility criteria for elections, the role of political parties, and the processes by which candidates may contest.

“Sections 65, 131, and 177 outline qualifications for various offices, emphasizing that candidates must be sponsored by political parties. Law enforcement and security agencies also have a crucial role.

“Their responsibility is to create an enabling environment where citizens can exercise their electoral rights safely and freely. This includes protecting public institutions such as civic centers, stadia, and media outlets, which belong to the people.

“Security agencies must act consultatively and impartially, ensuring that no candidate or party is unfairly prevented from organizing rallies or accessing public venues.

“Elections, when conducted credibly, give life to democracy. Democracy cannot thrive under absolutism or without the rule of law. It is the rule of law that ensures accountability, transparency, and respect for citizens’ rights.

“Without it, democracy collapses into chaos or authoritarianism. Integrity and respect for legal frameworks are paramount.

“Democracy can be likened to an orchestra: its melody depends on the unique contribution of each instrument. Similarly, a thriving democracy depends on the active participation and integrity of all stakeholders, including citizens, political parties, security agencies, and the judiciary.

“When all components function harmoniously, the democratic system produces credible outcomes, fosters social cohesion, and preserves the trust of the electorate.

“Finally, the ultimate measure of a successful democracy is the integrity of its elections. The outcome of an election must be determined conclusively, peacefully, and transparently.

“Citizens must have confidence that the process is fair, and that the winners have been chosen legitimately. Only then can democracy deliver on its promise: empowering the people, protecting their rights, and providing a foundation for progress for future generations.”