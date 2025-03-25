China’s locally-developed novel tuberculosis mRNA vaccine started a clinical trial at Beijing Chest Hospital on Monday, according to the local newspaper Beijing Evening News.

Previous animal experiments have shown that the new vaccine’s protective efficacy is more than 20 times higher than that of both Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) and foreign tuberculosis vaccines.

The tuberculosis vaccine, which has independent intellectual property rights, can offer a new vaccination option for people of all age groups and effectively reduce the incidence and infection of tuberculosis.

Next, the research and development team would study the vaccine’s immunisation strategies, immune methods, administration routes, and symptoms of vaccine adaptation.

The head of the hospital’s bacteriological immunology Pang Yu was reported as saying by the newspaper.

Meanwhile, the hospital launched an AI diagnosis model and a rapid detection method of tubercle bacillus bacteria based on tongue swabs.

The diagnosis model can achieve remote, non-invasive early detection of pulmonary diseases including tuberculosis.

It is currently in the preclinical stage, while the rapid detection method is expected to be gradually promoted across the country starting in July, according to the report.