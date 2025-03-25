Aviation unions have threatened to withdraw their services from airports across the country on March 31, 2025, unless the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) addresses the physical assault by Customs officers on members of staff of the Authority.

The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), and the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), jointly announced the decision in a letter addressed to FAAN management and cited repeated physical attacks on FAAN personnel, including a recent assault on the Director of Aviation Security.

In the letter, the unions demanded the immediate establishment of ‘clear work protocols’ between FAAN and security agencies which aligns with global best practices.

They also demanded sanctions for violations to ensure the safety of staff and a formal response and action from FAAN, which they claim has ignored prior ultimatums.

The unions said: “Considering the enormity and frequency of physical and psychological assault on the staff and management personnel of FAAN of which there is no end in sight, we are compelled to inform the management of the unwavering determination of our Unions to cause the establishment of a clear framework of mutual respect among FAAN staff and the security agencies operating at the airports.

“We wish to inform the management of FAAN that, unless clear work protocols that are in tandem with global best practices and with consequential sanctions are in place which guarantee the safety and human rights of FAAN staff, we shall direct all the workers to withdraw from the airports with effect from 31st March 2025 pending when such protocols are established.

“The recent assault on no less a personality as the Director of Aviation security of FAAN is one too many which leaves a taste too bitter to swallow.”

FAAN and the Nigeria Customs Service have not responded to the warnings.