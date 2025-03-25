Senator representing Kogi West, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has vehemently debunked reports claiming she apologised to the Senate over her sexual allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, calling it a desperate attempt to silence her.

In a fiery statement, the Kogi Central senator condemned what she described as an orchestrated campaign to discredit her, vowing that she would not back down in her pursuit of justice.

“I stand firm in my resolve to never apologise for speaking my truth,” she declared. “The desperation to silence me is palpable, but I will not be intimidated. The games being played in full view of Nigerians will be exposed, and those who have hijacked our institutions will be held accountable.”

Her suspension from the Senate, she argued, is not just about her but a blatant example of how the powerful suppress dissenting voices, especially those of women who dare to challenge the status quo.

Despite the political backlash, Akpoti-Uduaghan insisted she will continue to fight for justice and the rights of Nigerian women. She urged the public to ignore the viral apology report, branding it false and manipulative.

As political tensions rise, her defiance has fueled fresh debates about power, gender, and accountability in Nigeria’s legislative system.

Many now watch closely to see how the battle between the outspoken senator and the Senate leadership unfolds.