The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has rescheduled the mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) from April 5 to April 10, 2025.

JAMB also announced that the main UTME would start from 25th April, 2025.

Its spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement, on Monday, indicated that the date adjustment was to ensure that all necessary preparations are completed.

He said the Board want to incorporate a variety of innovations and enhancements designed to make the examination one of the best in history, while also accommodating the increased number of examination centres for the 2025 exercise.

He said the Board recognizes the need for innovative measures to optimize the mock exercise’s intended purpose. “This is in line with global best practices and recent research on examination methodologies in our region.”

He said that candidates would be duly informed on the time for the printing of mock notification slip which will provide details about the location of their examination centre.