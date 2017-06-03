Constituents demand Dino Melaye’s recall from Senate

Hundreds of constituents from Kogi West Senatorial district on Friday protested to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lokoja demanding for the recall of Senator Dino Melaye, who represents the district at the National Assembly.

The protesters, who carried banners with various inscriptions and chanted anti-Dino songs, said they were fed up with what they described as “continuous embarrassment” and poor representation by Dino, hence the unanimous resolve to recall him.

Spokesman of the constituents, Pius Kolawole said constituents from across the seven local government areas that make up the West Senatorial district have compiled lists of 18 alleged offences committed by Senator Dino upon which they based their demand for his recall.

The protesters had earlier gathered at the Kabba Township Stadium, from where they proceeded to the INEC office, Lokoja, to initiate the recall process.

“Let it be known that all the seven local government areas, comprising Kogi West senatorial zone are united in their resolve to recall Senator Dino Melaye and remove the disgrace he has become to all us,” he said.

According to him, the local government areas initiating the recall process include Yagba West, Yagba East, Mopamuro, Ihany, Kabba/Bunu, Koton-karfe and Lokoja.

Some of the infractions they listed against Senator Melaye include alleged non execution of projects for constituents, lack of constituency office in his district, alleged certificate scandal, alleged vituperations against personalities such as the Sultan of Sokoto, President Muhammadu Buhari, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, painting the state in bad light through his conducts, alleged corrupt enrichment and lack of respect for his party, amongst others.

Kolawole, after presenting their grounds for the recall to the INEC officials requested for recall forms.

Responding, INEC’s Legal Adviser in the state, Muktar Bawa, told the protesters that there were laid conditions and procedures to be followed to begin the process of recall.

He advised the protesters to go back and get the endorsements of constituents in the district and present their petitions to INEC to see if they met the conditions required for a recall.