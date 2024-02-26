A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed March 19, 2024, to rule on the fresh bail application filed by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

The court also scheduled March 20, for the commencement of the resumed trial.

The trial judge, Justice Binta Nyanko, adjourned after listening to the argument by counsel to parties in the matter.

The trial resumed on the matter on Monday after being suspended after the Court of Appeal discharged and acquitted Kanu in October 2022.

The appellate court also declared illegal and unlawful, the rendition of Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria and quashed the entire terrorism charges brought against him by the Federal Government.

However, the FG appealed against the judgment at the apex court.

The Supreme Court in its judgement on December 15, 2023, ordered the continuation of the trial of Kanu on terrorism charges.

The court held that there is no law in the country stopping a trial based on the violation of the rights of a suspect.

Kanu has been in DSS detention since June 2021 when he was repatriated from Kenya to Nigeria.

At the court proceedings on Monday, the counsel for the defendant, Alloy Ejimakor told the court he had applied for the bail of his client and a preliminary objection.

He urged the court to grant Kanu bail on health grounds.

Ejimakor also said the continued incarceration of Kanu would affect his defence in the trial.

Details later…