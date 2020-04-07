Court sentences Funke Akindele, husband to 14-day community service

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and her husband JJC Skillz have been sentenced to 14 days of community service by a Lagos State Magistrate Court for violating coronavirus restriction order.

In a press release by the Lagos State Police Command, the Court found the two guilty as charged and sentenced as follows:

The defendants are to pay a fine of 100,000 each, sentenced to 14 days community service, three hours per day, excluding Saturday and Sunday; each Defender shall visit 10 important public places within Lagos State to educate the public on the consequences of non-compliance with the restriction order; and they must submit the names and phone numbers of every person who attended the party.

They shall be placed on isolation by the State Government to determine their COVID-19 status.

Furthermore, if the accused (Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz) fail to abide by the above directives, they shall attract ‘more severe punishments’.

Akindele hosted a party on Saturday, April 4 in celebration of her husband’s birthday, which had over twenty people In attendance, “contrary to the social distancing directives made in pursuant to Regulation 8(1)(a) and (b) & 17(1)(i) of the Lagos State Infectious Disease (Emergency Prevention) Regulations 2020 and therefore committed an offence under Section 58 of the Public Health Law Cap P16 Vol. 9, Laws of Lagos State 2015.”

The police further stated that “Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley is now in Police custody. He will also be charged to Court for violating the restriction orders. The Command has launched a manhunt for the remaining persons who attended the party.”