Court voids Ndume’s suspension, orders senator to resume duties

Former Majority Leader of the Senate, Senator Ali Ndume, has said he had secured a judgment from a Federal High Court which nullified his suspension by the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

The Borno-South senator, while briefing journalists in Abuja on Friday, said what the Senate considered as his offence was not one that attracts suspension in the Senate Standing Rules.

He also noted that the maximum duration during which a lawmaker could be suspended is 14 days.

Ndume stated that he approached the court for declaratory judgement for historic reasons and that it must be on record that his suspension was illegal.

The lawmaker however announced that the Clerk to the Senate had written to him to notify him of his resumption on Wednesday.