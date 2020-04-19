COVID-19: Abba Kyari died in Lagos hospital – Health Commissioner

The Lagos state government has confirmed the President Muhammad Buhari’s former Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, died at First Cardiology Consultants in Ikoyi.

“Following enquiries on the passing away of the Chief of Staff to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mallam Abba Kyari on Friday 17th April 2020, the Lagos State Government states,” the State’s Commissioner of Health, Akin Abayomi, said in a statement on Saturday.

”Mallam Abba Kyari died from complications of Coronavirus infection at First Cardiology Consultants in Lagos.”

The state commissioner, however, stated that the hospital is a Lagos State designated high care, biosecurity-compliant, COVID-19 facility, accredited by the Health Facility Management and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) of the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

“As a basis for accreditation, First Cardiology Consultants established a separate specialist wing with staff dedicated to the treatment of complicated cases of COVID-19, under the supervision of the Lagos State COVID-19 emergency response team,” Abayomi said.

Kyari tested positive to the coronavirus in March and was reported to have travelled to Lagos for treatment.

Not much was heard about him thereafter, until the Presidency, in a statement issued by Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity announced his death.

He was Buhari’s closest person in the cabinet. In fact, Buhari, while inaugurating his ministers in August, ordered them to make requests for meetings with him through his now-late chief of staff.