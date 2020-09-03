COVID-19: Anambra govt begins gradual resumption of schools

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has approved the gradual reopening of schools in the state after the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools in the country into closure.

Obiano and members of the State Executive Council through the Ministry of Basic Education made the approval of the gradual resumption of schools in the state in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Basic Education, Mr. Nwankwo Nwabueze.

Nwabueze in the statement said the ministry had approved and released a timetable for the completion of 2019/2020 academic session, as well as the schedule for the state examinations.

According to him, “The third term is quite short, and we expect schools to make maximum use of the time. We had continued to teach our children at home through various e-platforms, including the Anambra State Teaching on Air.

“These various platforms shall be continued as we do a phased re-opening of schools and watch the health implication. We enjoin parents to provide hand sanitizers and face masks for their children. Let’s work together for the safety of all.”

The timetable for the completion of 2019/2020 academic showed that while NABTEB begins on September 21 to October 15, 2020, NECO SSCE begins on October 5 to November 14, 2020.

The timetable further showed that resumption for JSS 3 students begins on September 7, 2020, while BECE takes off on September 17 and runs until September 24, 2020.

Primary School Leaving Certificate Examination will begin on September 12, 2020, while third term for 2019/2020 session will begin on September 14, 2020, and for both primary and secondary schools the resumption date is October 23, 2020.