COVID-19: Buhari prays for British PM Johnson’s recovery

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his prayers and good wishes to the British Prime Minister, Mr. Boris Johnson, wishing him quick recovery.

The British Prime Minister had last month been diagnosed with the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), however, reports on Monday claimed he had been placed on life support machines as he battles the disease.

President Buhari, in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, on Tuesday, prayed that Johnson would soon claim victory over the disease and resume work to lead the British people to over the pandemic.

“On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari wishes Prime Minister Boris Johnson a quick recovery and restoration to full health.

“President Buhari’s sympathy and solidarity are with the British leader as he battles COVID-19 personally, and with the British people as their country battles the devastating effects of the pandemic.

“President Buhari prays that Prime Minister Johnson will soon be well enough to resume his great leadership of his country at this most trying time in global history,” the statement said.