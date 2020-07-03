COVID-19: Fed Govt announces initial findings on Madagascar drug

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, on Thursday, gave an update on the COVID Organics touted by Madagascar as cure for the coronavirus disease.

The minister, who spoke at the Presidential Task Force Briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja today, said initial findings on the solution showed that the primary plant used in its production is grown in Nigeria.

He, however, said further research on its efficacy would be conducted when research fund for the solution is approved.

Ehanire, who also warned Nigerians not to embark on unnecessary interstate trips as the virus is still much active in the country, said, “Preliminary results or analysis of the so-called Madagascar herbs or organics done by the Nigerian Institute of Pharmaceutical Research and Development shows that it is the same plant called artemisia annua which is grown in farms in Abuja.

“Further research on its efficacy will be conducted when the grant for the research is approved.”

Nigerian Pilot had earlier reported that the President Muhammadu Buhari, received the drink from his Guinea Bissau counterpart, Umaro Sissoco Embaló.

“We have our institutions, systems, and processes in the country. Any such formulations should be sent to them for verification. I will not put it to use without the endorsement of our institutions,” Buhari had said.