Nigeria records 626 new COVID-19 cases

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases have surpassed 27,000 mark after the nation recorded 626 fresh cases of the virus on Monday.

According to figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Nigeria now has 27,110 confirmed cases.

In Thursday’s figures released by the NCDC, Lagos topped with 193 new infections, with FCT ramping up 85 new cases and Oyo followed with 41 fresh infections.

Others are Edo-38 Kwara-34 Abia-31 Ogun-29 Ondo-28 Rivers-26 Osun-21 Akwa Ibom-18 Delta-18 Enugu-15 Kaduna-13 Plateau-11 Borno-8 Bauchi-7 Adamawa-5 Gombe-4 Sokoto-1.

676 people were discharged across the country, while 13 new deaths were recorded.

A breakdown of cases by the state can be found on NCDC website.