COVID-19: Hold Ramadan lectures online, NSCIA tells Muslims

As the Ramadan fast commences this week, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs has urged Muslims in the country to hold lectures online due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Council stated this on Tuesday in an advisory to Muslims in Nigeria.

President-General of the Council and Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, said all congregational worships noted with the holy month have been suspended.

He said, “Scholars of Islam throughout the world are unanimous that the Prophet of Islam warned against the spread of contagious diseases and urged Muslims to prevent the spread.

“Jum’ah, as an obligatory religious activity, which is temporarily suspended to prevent the spread of COVID 19 outweighs the performance of any meritorious religious act such as congregational Tarawih and the conduct of Tafsir.

“Consequently, the Council directs that congregational Tarawih in the Mosque and the various Majalis Tafsir (sessions) and I’tikaf during the month of Ramadan of 1441 A.H be suspended.

“Individual Scholars and Organisations are encouraged to employ available means of disseminating information such as radio, television, other virtual facilities, print, social and traditional media for dissemination of tafsir and other da’awah activities.”