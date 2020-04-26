COVID-19: Makinde, Obiano relax lockdowns

Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Willie Obiano of Anambra State yesterday announced relaxation of restrictions in their states.

Makinde, directed the re-opening of the State Secretariat for workers from level 13 upward from tomorrow.

He said: “The State Secretariat will be reopened on Monday, April 27th, 2020. Only civil servants at level 13 and above with separate offices will resume.”

“The following guidelines are in place to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19 within the secretariat: There will be new security measures in place including having only one gate to serve as entrance and exit.

“All other gates will be closed. “All meetings will be held online and that no visitors are allowed except absolutely necessary.

“In addition, hand washing facilities in strategic locations around the secretariat; one 100ml hand sanitizer and face mask will be given to each officer; bush canteens around the secretariat will remain closed. Officers are encouraged to bring their own food for lunch.”

The dusk to dawn curfew in the State has also been be relaxed from 7 pm – 7 am, to 7 pm – 5 am in a bid to accommodate farmers this planting season.

On his part, Obiano asked churches to resume full activities from today.

But worshippers are required to wear face masks and observe the World Health Organisation’s guidelines during worship.

He listed the protocol to include regular hand washing, avoiding handshakes, application of hand sanitizers, and social distancing.

The governor announced that movements around the state were not restricted, stressing, however, that all boundaries in the state remained closed.

“All food and drug markets in the state are to open with immediate effect.

“I will meet with market leaders on Monday, 27th April, for further discussion. When to re-open the schools as well as when civil servants will be allowed to go back to offices will be announced soon,” he said.