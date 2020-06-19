COVID-19: NLNG donates medical equipment to Lagos govt

The Nigeria LNG Ltd (NLNG) has donated medical equipment to the Lagos State Government as part of its contributions to the 30 million dollars Oil and Gas Industry Collaborative Initiative to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eyono Fatayi-Williams, General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, NLNG, said in a statement that the donation was received by Prof. Akin Abayomi, the State Commissioner for Health.

Fatayi-Williams, who represented the NLNG’s Managing Director, Mr. Tony Attah, said the initiative by the oil sector was being spearheaded by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to combat the virus.

“The donation, worth 300,000 dollars is part of the company’s 1.25 million dollars worth of donations to six states of the federation in its contribution toward the NNPC-led Oil Industry COVID-19 intervention fund.

“The donation to Lagos State will go to supporting the COVID-19 response at the Lagos Mainland Hospital.

“Equipment donated include Mindray SV300 ventilators, infusion pumps, Surgicare patient monitor, hospital cart, Mindray hematology analyser, stat analyser, stat reagent, cartridge, and automated chemistry analyser.

“Other items are medical infusion pump, blood warmers, anterior blood gas analyser, perfusor compact, automated hematology analyser, AED/Defibrillators ICU patient beds with remote controls and PVC mattress covers,” Attah said.

According to him, it also includes Viscoelastic mattresses, Desco hospital pillows, overbed tables, and bedside cabinet combination units.

Attah said the donations were part of the industry’s ongoing contribution to the states to help push back the pandemic.

He noted that the virus still remained a huge threat to the country’s socioeconomic wellbeing, which would require concerted efforts and sacrifices from everyone in the country to fight.

Attah said the interventions signified NLNG’s resolve to stand with both the Federal and State Governments during these trying times and to reciprocate the goodwill and support to the company over the years.

He commended the state government for its determination and resilience in fighting the pandemic and effectively managing the impact on businesses and residents.