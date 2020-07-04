Alleged rape: D’Banj sues accuser for N1.5bn

Musician, Oladapo Oyebanjo, aka D’Banj, has dragged his accuser, Seyitan Babatayo, before an FCT High Court demanding N1bn for general damages and N500m for aggravated, punitive and exemplary damages.

Babatayo had accused D’Banj of raping her in Glee Hotel, Lagos, sometime in December 2018, an allegation the musician has denied.

In the suit filed on his behalf by his lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), the musician sought an order barring Babatayo from making further accusations against his person.

The Kokomaster is seeking an apology from his accuser for the mental agony, ridicule, embarrassment and marital disharmony her tweets have caused.

Some of the reliefs sought include “an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendant whether by herself, her agents, servants, employees, privies, assigns, friends or personal representatives or otherwise howsoever from further publishing, tweeting or posting to members of the public, on their Twitter handle or any social media outlets or print or electronic medium and from further tweeting or publishing the said offensive words complained of, or similar words or words to the like effect.

“An order directing the defendant to pay to the claimant the sum of N1bn only representing general damages over the untold embarrassment, derision, public ridicule, odium, obloquy, marital disharmony, mental agony and psychological trauma which the defendant’s tweets and publications have caused the claimant.

“An order directing the defendant to pay to the claimant the sum of N500m representing aggravated, punitive and exemplary damages.”

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had last month ordered an investigation into the allegations levelled against D’Banj by Miss Babatayo.