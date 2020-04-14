Covid-19: Women group lauds Ugwuanyi on precautionary measures, seeks total lockdown

A group of Enugu women under the umbrella of Enugu Women For Positive Change (AWPC) has commended Enugu State Governor, Rt.Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his administration’s proactive and precautionary measures to curb and mitigate the effect of Covid-19 pandemic, appealing to the governor, not to hesitate in declaring total lockdown in the state, if the need arises.

Speaking on behalf of the members of the group at the end of their quarterly meeting in Enugu, the Chairperson of the group, Dr. Mrs. Chidera Nwangwu, commended Governor Ugwuanyi for the numerous bold steps and precautionary measures, he has taken to safeguard the state since the outbreak of the pandemic, stressing that they are satisfied and comfortable with it for now.

“One needs no soothsayer to know and see the proactive and precautionary measures Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration has put in place in the state, which include timely approval and release of funds for provision of the needed medical equipment, decontamination and fumigation of the state, provision of life assurance for medical and health personnel at the frontline, which is first of its kind in the country before and since the outbreak of Covid-19, establishment and approval of three equipped Isolation and Treatment Centres.

“Others are the closure of markets, schools, inter-state transportation and state boundaries, suspension of congregational church services, social gatherings and others, carrying out aggressive sensitization/ awareness campaign against the pandemic, its symptoms and preventive measures to the nooks and crannies of the state,

regulating the movement of tricycles popularly known as Keke Napep from 6am-7pm, provision of food items as palliatives to the people to cushion the effect of sit-at-home and several others.

“These measures have been yeilding positive results considering the number of Covid-19 cases in Enugu which still stand at two today. We are appealing to all and sundry to support and complement the efforts of our hardworking governor and his team. This is because they cannot do it alone.

“We are also calling on the governor not to hesitate to declare total lockdown in the state if need the arises. This is because a living dog is better than a dead lion. As we can all see globally, this pandemic is not a joke or child’s play . It is matter of life and death. We need to be alive first before any other thing. We cannot afford to lose souls carelessly in the state because we want to pacify some individuals or groups.

“A dead person is helpless and useless. A dead or infected covid-19 patient is deadlier than an armed robber. This is the reason we should all be supportive of Governor Ugwuanyi’s efforts towards tackling the pandemic, instead of being critical of it on social media platforms for selfish reason,” Dr. Nwangwu said.

She further thanked the governor for the genuine peace and massive infrastructural development in the state, assuring him of the unflinching support and commitment of Enugu women for his government at all time.