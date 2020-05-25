Cross River sets up agency to prosecute illegal tax collectors

The Chairman of the newly-inaugurated Anti-Tax Agency in Cross River State, Bishop Emmah Isong, has vowed to prosecute those who breach the law that exempts some categories of people from paying taxes.

He gave the warning in Calabar on Sunday, while reacting to reports that tax agents and consultants were still collecting levies from taxi operators and other exempted persons.

He said, “It has come to the notice of the Anti-Tax Agency that in spite of Governor Ben Ayade’s directives to end illegal taxation in Cross River State, some proscribed agencies, unions, LGA revenue staff, individuals and tax consultants have taken it upon themselves to continually extort innocent citizens.

“This is not acceptable even after the governor had issued several warnings to the perpetrators to desist from such inhuman act of extorting people of their hard-earned money. Besides, such act is against the Cross-River State Tax Exemption Laws.

“The agency, however, frowns on such flagrant abuse of laws and directives, warning that those still engaged in illegal collection of taxes, dues, levies, tolls and revenues from Keke-Napep, taxi drivers, hawkers, market women, shop owners and small-scale businesses shall be prosecuted by the law if caught.”

He warned that henceforth, anybody caught in the illegal business would be handed over to law enforcement officers for immediate prosecution.