Danjuma alleges plot to rig 2019 elections

A former Minister of Defence Lt Gen Theophilus Danjuma on Tuesday raised the alarm over an alleged plot to rig next month’s general elections.

Danjuma made the allegation while inaugurating a medical laboratory at the Rufkatu Danjuma Maternity Hospital in his Takum hometown in Taraba State.

The former Chief of Army Staff also described democracy in the country as primitive.

He claimed there was a plan to cause unrest that would make some states ungovernable in order to manipulate the elections.

Danjuma warned the people of Taraba to protect their votes to prevent electoral fraud.

The retired general said, “We must work hard for peace in addition to just registering and obtaining our Permanent Voter Cards.

“There is no need to fight one another because they will use the police and soldiers to destabilise us and rig the elections.

“It is in our best interest to ensure there is peace. Those behind this plot know that they will not win elections if there is peace. I want to call on you not to sell your votes because you will be selling your birthright if you do so.”