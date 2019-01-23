Danjuma alleges plot to rig 2019 elections

A former  Minister of Defence  Lt Gen Theophilus Danjuma  on Tuesday raised the alarm over an alleged  plot to rig next month’s general elections.

Danjuma made the allegation while  inaugurating a medical laboratory at the Rufkatu Danjuma Maternity Hospital in  his Takum hometown in  Taraba State.

The former Chief of Army Staff also  described  democracy  in the country as primitive.

He   claimed there  was a plan to cause unrest  that would  make some states ungovernable in order to manipulate the elections.

Danjuma  warned the people of Taraba  to  protect their votes to prevent  electoral fraud.

The retired general said, “We must work hard for peace in addition to just registering and obtaining our Permanent Voter Cards.

“There is no need to fight one another because they will use the police and soldiers to destabilise  us and rig the elections.

“It is in our best interest to ensure there is peace. Those behind this plot know that they will not win elections if there is peace. I want to call on you not to sell your votes because you will be selling your birthright if you do so.”

