DSS quizzes Anambra Assembly factional speaker

The crisis in Anambra State House of Assembly took another dimension yesterday, as the factional Speaker, Ikem Uzoezie, was allegedly quizzed by men of the Department of State Security (DSS) in the state.

His alleged invitation at the entrance of the Assembly complex gave room for the Speaker, Rita Maduagwu, who was impeached on November 13, for alleged high handedness and financial impropriety, among others, to preside over the House yesterday, with 21 members present at the plenary.

The House sitting, where the lawmakers moved a vote of confidence in Maduagwu, has also cleared the way for Governor Willy Obiano to present his 2019 Appropriation Bill to the House today (Wednesday).

Uzoezie was said to have arrived at the Assembly complex when he was approached by men of the DSS who said he was needed in their office, and he allegedly drove with one of them in his car to their office, where he had a meeting with the state director of the security agency.

The DSS state boss, Sir Yusuf Isyaku, who confirmed the lawmaker’s presence at his office, however, said they had a friendly discussion.

Also Uzoezie told Daily Sun that he was not arrested by the DSS as speculated, but went for a meeting with the director and had left the office at press time.

At the sitting, where Uzoezie was absent due to his visit to the DSS, the lawmakers passed a vote of confidence in the embattled Speaker, Maduagwu, for her leadership qualities.

The member representing Ayamelum Constituency, Uchenna Okafor, moved the motion declaring support for Maduagwu, and was seconded by Lawrence Ezeudu.

Some other lawmakers out of 30 stayed away from the plenary, as they were not in support of the arrangement.

Speaking in support of the motion, member representing Anambra East Constituency, Obinna Emenaka, described the speaker as a virtuous woman, whose character earned her the chairmanship of the conference of speakers in the South-East zone.