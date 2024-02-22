Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu today, said his administration would be reducing public servants working days as part of plans to cushion the cost of living crisis in the country.

“We want to start with our public servants, immediately from next week, Civil servants from the lower level will be working like three times a week and level 15-17 can work four times in a week,” Sanwo-Olu said at a media parley on economic hardship.

The governor also disclosed that that the government will resume a 25% reduction on public transportation in the state.

“We started something last year from August when we had a 50% reduction on all public transportation. It was stopped towards the end of the years when things resumed back but now I think transport cost is a major thing for our citizens.

“Almost immediately from this weekend, we’re throwing back a 25% reduction on all public transportation. We’re working with the various unions to ensure that we also can support them. But on our BRT, on our trains, on our ferry services, you going to begin to enjoy that almost immediately from this weekend.

I’ve given an instruction, so they are working on the logistics for that”, he said.

On the rising cost of food, he added that his administration would open more markets where Lagosians can buy food items at discounted rates.

“We will open Sunday Markets in at least 42 identified markets across Lagos State. You will be able to buy food items at a discounted price. You will only be able to buy items worth up to N25,000,” the governor said.

The governor said his administration was also constructing four food hubs to ensure food distribution in tackling rising food prices.

“Coupled with the one at Idi-Oro in Mushin, four more food hubs are under construction and 7 other locations in other local governments have also been identified for more food hubs to be developed,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Furthermore, Sanwo-Olu announced a free delivery for pregnant residents across all government-owned hospitals in Lagos.

“There is an arrangement for free delivery including cesarean session at government hospitals,” he said.

On rising cost of drugs and other pharmaceutical products, the governor promised that his administration “will also give rebate on some particular drugs at our state government hospitals”.

“First is to express empathy with our citizens, We are not unmindful of the situation, as leaders, we must be able to solve socioeconomic problems,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He also challenged the private sector to look into what they can do for the citizens by replicating their role during the COVID-19 pandemic.