A human rights group identified as the “Take It Back Movement”, on Monday, hit the streets of Lagos State to protest against the soaring price of food and the high cost of living in the country.

This protest was held against the warning issued by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, on Sunday.

The protesters were seen carrying placards of various inscriptions at Ojuelegba under bridge area of the state to make their grievances known on the current economic hardship across the country.

Details later…