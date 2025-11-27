The Ekiti State Government has dismissed rumours of planned attacks on tertiary institutions and border communities, urging residents to disregard false alarms circulating on social media.

The Special Adviser to Governor Biodun Oyebanji on Security Matters, Brig. Gen. Ebenezer Ogundana (retd.), who spoke during a radio programme in Ado Ekiti on Thursday, said security agencies had investigated the claims and found them to be baseless.

His reaction followed a viral video of a suspected bandit threatening to attack the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, and the Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere Ekiti, as well as another report alleging a bandit’s invasion of a border community.

Ogundana said there was no credible threat to any part of the state.

Ogundana stated, “Ekiti remains one of the safest states in Nigeria. Residents are advised to remain calm and continue their daily activities without fear. We have visited the institutions mentioned in these viral messages— there is no threat.

“People must understand that these rumours are deliberately fabricated to create fear, especially as we enter the festive season.”

He added that investigations revealed that the video was artificially manipulated with the intent to cause panic.

Responding to concerns about the state’s border with Kwara and Kogi, Ogundana said the proximity did not expose Ekiti to danger, as those entry points were heavily secured.

The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Eribo, had also debunked the reports on Wednesday, describing the video as an AI-generated clip designed to mislead the public.

He said adequate security personnel had been deployed across the state to reassure residents of their safety.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information, Taiwo Olatunbosun, attributed the prevailing peace in the state to a robust, multi-layered security architecture involving military and paramilitary agencies, traditional rulers, community security outfits and technology-driven surveillance systems.

He said infrastructure improvements — including power supply to underserved areas and installation of solar-powered streetlights — were deliberately linked to enhancing safety.

“Security is not only about guns and uniforms. Once roads are accessible and bushes are cleared, the environment becomes safer for everyone,” Olatunbosun said.

He cautioned residents against spreading unverified information capable of triggering panic or endangering lives, advising that suspicious messages be reported to security authorities for prompt response.