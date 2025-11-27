The Enugu State Government has announced the nullification of an underage marriage between a teenager, Amarachi, and a man in Enugu Ezike, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, following reports of the marriage circulating on social media.

The State Commissioner for Gender, Women and Children Affairs, Ngozi Eni, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday, saying the state had to intervene to nullify the illegal marriage, which had already been consummated.

According to the statement, the Commissioner had earlier invited the couple and their families to explain why they would give out such a young girl in marriage, given the negative effects of underage marriage, including risks of cervical cancer, psychological trauma, and other regrettable consequences.

“The Commissioner, upon their failure to appear before the ministry, made arrangements whereby they were arrested—both parents, the groom, and the matchmaker, a native doctor,” the statement noted.

The statement quoted the bride, Amarachi, as saying she was forced into the marriage and had never been to school. In a private conversation, Amarachi confirmed that she never wanted the marriage.

“The mother of the groom said he was an only son and that was why she had to secure a wife for him, but kept mum when told that she could not have secured an underage girl for a wife,” the statement added.

“The matchmaker, one Mrs Patience, a native doctor, an Ezenwanyi, claimed she was unaware that underage marriage was a crime. The legal team of the ministry explained the relevant laws, including the Child Rights Law, and the penalties associated with child marriage, while the Permanent Secretary and HOD Child educated the parties on GBV, child rights, and the risks associated with early marriage, such as VVF and cervical cancer,” the statement noted.

“The parties involved have been handed over to the security authorities for further investigation, while Amarachi and a two-year-old baby, whose mother had yet to be ascertained, were handed over to the HOD Child.”

Eni said the state government would take necessary measures to nurture and empower Amarachi through education while officially nullifying the marriage.

She also thanked the Chairman of Igbo-Eze North Local Government, Hon. Michael Ogalla, the House of Assembly member representing the constituency, and the Chairman of the Enugu State Civil Service Commission for their swift response.

The man married the 13-year-old girl in an elaborate ceremony.

Reports said the girl’s parents and a woman known as Ezenwanyi, who allegedly arranged and facilitated the union, were detained following widespread public complaints.

The incident sparked strong reactions across the community and on social media, with many condemning the act and calling for stricter enforcement of child protection laws.