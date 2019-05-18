Elections Tribunal: Atiku, PDP file motion for Justice Bulkachuwa’s step down

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar have formally filed a motion asking the president of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa to step aside from the panel that will hear and determine their petition, challenging President Muhammadu Buhari’s election.

In the motion filed on Friday, the applicants alleged that Justice Bulkachuwa is disqualified because of her filial and biological relationships with two APC chieftains.

In the motion signed by the PDP’s lead counsel, Livy Uzoukwu, the applicants averred that Justice Bulkachuwa is the wife of Adamu Mohammed Bulkachuwa, a prominent card-carrying member of the APC and the Senator-elect for Bauchi north senatorial district on the platform of the APC.

The applicant also alleged that Justice Bulkachuwa is the biological mother of Aliyu Haider Abubakar, a prominent card-carrying member of the APC who was also a gubernatorial aspirant in Gombe state at the last general election on the platform of the APC.

The PDP and Atiku, therefore, demanded that because of these relationships, there is every likelihood of bias if Justice Bulkachuwa remained the head or even as a member of the panel.

The PDP also referred to the remarks by the Court of Appeal President at the inaugural sitting of the panel, to the effect that “elections are held in Nigeria every four years into elective positions.”

No matter how well the election is conducted, there are bound to be complaints.

According to the applicants, by making this remark, it would appear that Justice Bulkachuwa had already prejudged the presidential election as well.

The application is expected to be heard on May 22.