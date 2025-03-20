The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has insisted that Siminalayi Fubara remains the Governor of Rivers State, describing President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a State of Emergency as illegal, unconstitutional, and null and void.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, after an emergency meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC), PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, stated that Tinubu lacks the constitutional authority to remove a democratically elected governor, his deputy, or the State Assembly.

Ologunagba reaffirmed the party’s position that Tinubu’s State of Emergency in Rivers State cannot stand, as it violates multiple provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“The purported suspension of Governor Fubara is unconstitutional, impracticable, invalid, and completely out of the question. No provision of the Constitution empowers the President to dismantle a sub-national government or suspend a democratically elected governor under any circumstances.”

He accused Tinubu of attempting to suspend the 1999 Constitution, overturn a democratic government, and impose an undemocratic regime, citing violations of Sections 1(2), 14(2)(a), 180, 217(2)(b)(c), and 305(2) of the Constitution.

“The Constitution does not grant the President the power to dismantle a tier of government, appoint a sole administrator as governor, or override the duties of the State Assembly.”

The PDP also accused President Tinubu of bypassing the National Assembly, a mandatory constitutional step, before a state of emergency can take effect.

“Section 305(2) of the Constitution clearly states that the President must transmit the proclamation to the National Assembly, which must approve it before it takes effect. Tinubu’s order for immediate implementation is a blatant violation of the Constitution.”

The party also condemned the revocation of the PDP National Secretariat’s Right of Occupancy (R of O) by the APC-led Federal Government, calling it a targeted attack on the opposition.

“This attempt to revoke our National Secretariat’s land title is part of a broader scheme to weaken opposition forces and silence democracy in Nigeria.”

The PDP urged: The National Assembly to invoke its legislative powers to stop Tinubu’s unconstitutional actions. The military and security agencies to remain neutral and uphold democratic principles. Nigerians and the international community to reject this assault on democracy.

“Governor Fubara remains the elected Governor of Rivers State. The PDP stands firmly with him and the people of Rivers. President Tinubu must act as a ‘resolver’ of crises, not an ‘exacerbator’ of problems. Rivers State was at peace before this illegal declaration.”

The PDP concluded by vowing to resist the unconstitutional takeover through all legal and democratic means.