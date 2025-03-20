Senator Seriake Dickson has strongly criticised President Bola Tinubu’s decision to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State, insisting that the move lacks justification and undermines democratic principles.

Speaking on PrimeTime with Arise TV, the former Bayelsa governor described the decision as shocking and ill-advised.

“As a committed democrat, I was shocked when the president’s proclamation was read, and I immediately released a statement to condemn it,” he stated.

Dickson argued that while there are concerns in Rivers, they do not warrant such an extreme measure. He also cautioned that a state of emergency does not require the suspension of the governor, deputy, or state lawmakers.

“I have been making calls to ensure this incident is not misinterpreted as an ethnic clash between the Ikwere and Ijaw people. Leaders across all divides must see it for what it is—a political issue,” he warned.

The senator also expressed doubts over the level of consultation before the proclamation, stressing that it contradicts the principles of constitutional democracy.

“The President knows the key actors, yet whatever step he took appears insufficient. Suspending elected officials is like igniting a nuclear bomb in a constitutional democracy,” he added.

While acknowledging that Section 305 of the Constitution allows for a state of emergency, he questioned whether the legal conditions had been met.

“Even if they are fulfilled, it does not automatically imply the suspension of the governor or lawmakers,” Dickson concluded.