Enugu govt denies death of nurse from Lassa fever

…advises residents not to panic

The Enugu State Government has dispelled the rumour making the rounds that one of the nurses that treated the patient who died of Lassa fever has also died.

Reacting to the rumour, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Ifeanyi Agujiobi, said that the information was false, unfounded and misleading.

Dr. Agujiobi advised the public, especially residents of the state, not to panic but go about their normal duties.

He stated that the health ministry will continue to ensure that universal health precautions are strictly observed”.

The permanent secretary disclosed that the state Ministry of Health has constituted a MULTI SECTORAL Rapid Response Team charged with the responsibility of containing and mitigating against the deadly Lassa fever menace.

He further disclosed that “the death toll in Enugu has remained just one and by God’s grace, all the people that had direct and indirect contact with the index case have been line-listed and are being monitored”.

Dr. Agujiobi added that blood samples of all those (23 persons) who had direct contact with the dead patient have been collected for haematological investigations.

The permanent secretary maintained that “the Enugu State Governor, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is doing everything possible to ensure that this dreaded viral disease is well controlled”.

Dr. Agujiobi stressed that “the state government is poised in leaving no stone unturned to having a healthy Enugu State”.

He also enjoined residents of the state to disregard any information that does not emanate from state ministries of health and information as well as the Federal Ministry of Health.

Elaborating on the precautionary measures, the permanent secretary said: “All hospitals in the state have been told to be on the watch out and to make use of all protective and preventive measures.

“Bush burning should be discouraged for now. We should avoid garbage and refuse close to the house to dispel rats and other rodents and ensure that all food stuffs are properly covered. Canned drinks, bottled/ soda water should be properly washed before drinking.

“All schools are encouraged to observe basic hand washing hygiene and use sanitizers.

“The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has equally supported the state with some commodities and the Enugu State Governor, His Excellency Rt. Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is doing everything possible to ensure that this dreaded disease is well controlled”.