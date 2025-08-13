The Head of Service (HoS) in Enugu State, Godwin Anigbo, stated this while briefing journalists after the state executive council (EXCO) meeting on Monday at the Government House, Enugu.

He said that the provision of 20,000 computers would mark the full rollout of the public service digitisation drive.

According to him, the state government is committed to using technology to solve problems.

“When this digitisation process takes full effect, we will see increased productivity in the public service alongside improved performance tracking.

“The civil service is very critical for implementing systematic policies and key reforms of this administration,” he said.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Lloyd Ekweremadu, said that the state had resolved to set up food and nutrition units in selected ministries in the state in line with the national food policy.

He explained that the state executive council approved the establishment of a food and nutrition Unit in specific line ministries to work collaboratively.

He added that this was an opportunity for the people of the state to recommit to the administration’s promise and mandate to eradicate poverty in Enugu State, particularly by ensuring food security.

Ekweremadu said that part of the ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) involved in the food programme as approved by the state executive council included ministry of human development and poverty eradication and ministry of education.

Others are ministry of trade, investment and industry, ministry of budget and planning, ministry of information and communication, and the ministry of agriculture and agro industrialisation.

He said that the ministries were the very key, particularly as they aligned with the governor’s vision to provide free meals at the Smart Green schools while they are being rolled out.

The commissioner for information and communication, Malachy Agbo, added that the state government expressed its gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for appointing Simon Ortuanya as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

According to him, Ortuanya is the first UNN VC who hailed from the Enugu North Zone.