Enugu group raises alarm over smear campaign

An advocacy group for the promotion of good governance in Enugu State, Youth Coalition for Good Governance, has raised the alarm that some politicians are trying to lure its members to deploy their platform to fabricate and dish out lies with the aim of misinforming members of the public and changing their positive opinion about the “visionary and people-oriented” administration in Enugu and the State House of Assembly.

The group in a statement by its coordinator and secretary, Hon. Ikechukwu Ibeh and Engr. Jude Onyema, stated that the alarm became necessary in view of the pressure being mounted on them by the desperate individuals to accede to their selfish request.

The body added that its leaders rejected the offer presented to them because of their conviction that the plot was immoral, mischievous and baseless.

The group disclosed that the ulterior motive of the sponsors of the planned smear campaign, in their usual tradition, revolves around their selfish political interest in 2019 general elections, adding that they had displayed similar crass desperation in the build-up to the 2015 elections, but failed woefully.

It further pointed out that the sponsors are envious of the good works of the present administration in the state in spite of the nation’s economic challenges and the goodwill, solidarity and support the government enjoys from the people as well as the undisputed status of Enugu as a peaceful and secure state.

The group stated that they also rejected the offer in appreciation of the harmonious and peaceful relationship between the state government and the House of Assembly, stressing that such devious plot should not be encouraged.

The body recalled that it is on record that the present administration had received several commendations from reputable institutions for prudent and judicious management of the finances of the state such as the federal government bailout funds to states, Paris Club refunds and monthly federal allocation, etc, to address the needs of the people, wondering why anyone would attempt to undermine these laudable feats.

It added that, “it is noteworthy that at a time most states are unable to pay workers’ salaries, the Government of Enugu State is up-to-date in payment of salaries; has recorded tremendous achievements in massive infrastructural development and even went further to pay the 13thmonth salary to civil servants of the state as Christmas bonus, among others, in keeping with its commitment to the wellbeing of the people”.

The group noted that those behind the plot are also uncomfortable with the harmonious working relationship between the executive and the legislative arm, which it said, was responsible for the many remarkable achievements in the state attained through due process and strict adherence to budget implementation.

While alerting the public of such mischief, the group advised that “those behind the plot should have a rethink and channel their energy and resources to useful engagements that would add value to the development of Enugu State”.