Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun; Minister of Information, Culture and National Orientation, Alhaji Lai Muhammed; Minister of Mines and Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, during the Federal Executive Council briefing held at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, 31st January, 2018.

