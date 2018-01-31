Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun; Minister of Information, Culture and National Orientation, Alhaji Lai Muhammed; Minister of Mines and Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, during the Federal Executive Council briefing held at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, 31st January, 2018.

Related Articles
Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (left) with the new Commander, 553 Base Services Group, Nigerian Airforce, Enugu, Air Commodore Emmanuel O. Akinbayo, when the latter paid a maiden courtesy visit to the Government House, Enugu, yesterday.
January 30, 2018
Pres. Muhammadu Buhari, Olusegun Obasanjo exchange banters at the African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Sunday.
January 28, 2018
Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (middle),acknowledging cheers from the traders during the grand finale of the 1st phase of the state’s Traders Empowerment Scheme at the 9th Mile Market Ngwo, Udi Local Govt. Area, yesterday. With him are his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo (right); State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Barr. Sam Ogbu Nwobodo (5th right); and Chairman of the local government area, Mr. Nestor Ochin.
January 26, 2018