Everton and Liverpool played out an intense 2-2 draw in a dramatic Merseyside derby that saw late drama at Goodison Park.

A stoppage-time equaliser from James Tarkowski ensured the Toffees shared the spoils with their city rivals.

The match began with high intensity, and Everton took the lead in the 11th minute when Beto found the back of the net following an assist from Jarrad Branthwaite.

However, Liverpool responded swiftly, with Alexis Mac Allister levelling the score in the 16th minute after being set up by Mohamed Salah.

Yellow cards soon started to pile up, with Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson being booked in the 27th minute, followed by Everton’s Jesper Lindstrøm (35’), Idrissa Gueye (37’), and Abdoulaye Doucouré (45+3’).

Liverpool’s Conor Bradley also received a caution in the first half’s stoppage time, while Curtis Jones was booked in the 63rd minute.

Liverpool took the lead in the 73rd minute through Mohamed Salah, who capitalised on a chance to put the visitors ahead.

The Reds appeared set to take all three points, but Everton refused to back down.

Deep into stoppage time, James Tarkowski rose to the occasion in the 90+8th minute, finishing a half-volley to equalise off a headed pass from Tim Iroegbunam. – Agency report.