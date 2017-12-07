Fayose approves N200m car loan for 645 workers

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State on Thursday approved the disbursement of over N200 million as car loan to 645 workers in the state civil service.

The State Commissioner for Finance, Chief Toyin Ojo, said that the loans would be disbursed to beneficiaries in sums ranging from N80,000 to N1.5 million.

According to Ojo, the amount accruing to each individual depends on their status and grade level.

“I just want to affirm the commitment of this administration to the welfare of workers.

“As we speak, since the inception of this administration, N896.8 million has been given out as car loans to 2,942 workers in the state not counting the just disbursed loans.

“Also, 2,165 workers have received N490,730,000 as housing loans during the same period.

“It must be noted that government’s gesture is in spite of the paucity of funds in the state occasioned by the general economic downturn and dwindling allocation from the federation account,’’ the commissioner said in a statement.

He advised the loan beneficiaries to make the most use of it, and cautioned them against spending the loan on items that would not add value to their lives.

Ojo solicited the continued support of workers for government’s efforts to improve their lot and develop the state.

The commissioner said that the state’s workforce was the engine-room of government.

He stressed that it would be difficult for the government to achieve its set goals without the workers’ support and dedication to duties. – NAN.