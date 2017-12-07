Breaking: Atiku, IBB in closed-door meeting

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is currently in a closed-door meeting with the former military president Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) in Minna, the Niger State Capital.

Atiku who arrived IBB’s residence at about 12: 40 pm was earlier received at the Minna Airport by the Deputy Governor of Niger State, Ahmed Ketso, the State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman, Barrister Tanko Beji, hundreads of PDP supporters and the by Head of Service, Yabagi Sule.

Although the purpose of Atiku’s visit to IBB is not yet made public, speculations are that the visit could be part of steps taken by the former VP to garner support for his political ambition under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, platform.

Recall that Atiku had, last week, officially decamped to PDP from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party, after citing marginalization and the turning of APC to President Buhari’s private business. – Vanguard.