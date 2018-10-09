Fayose threatens to quit PDP over Atiku

…please don’t go, says PDP

Outgoing Ekiti governor Ayo Fayose, has regretted the failure of Sokoto Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, to emerge as the PDP presidential candidate at the party’s national convention held in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

Fayose, in a statement on Monday in Ado Ekiti, said that he supported his Rivers counterpart, Nyesom Wike, to ensure the emergence of Tambuwal.

Former Vice President Abubakar Atiku picked the PDP ticket for the presidential race after scoring 1,532 votes to floor Tambuwal who got 693 votes.

Fayose, while reacting to the outcome of the primary election, said that he was reconsidering his membership of the PDP because of Tambuwal’s loss.

“We have no regret aligning with Governor Wike to support Governor Tambuwal for the presidential ticket. We have no apologies either.

“We kept the party alive and strong when most men became ladies. We never compromised. If any group feels it can do it alone, we will see how far they can go

“I may renounce my membership of the party, if the need arises

“In the main time, myself and others will continue with our consultations while watching the turn of events.

“We cannot but appreciate leaders that have intervened so far, but this release became necessary to avoid fresh crisis or misrepresentation,” he said.

Urging Fayose to rescind his decision, the PDP appealed to him not to take any decision in anger.

Deputy National Publicty Secretary of the party, Prince Diran Odeyemi said: “We appeal to him not to leave the party, he has been an asset and he has benefited from the party. Even when he left, he still came back to the party, so he should consider all that and not abandon the party when we need him most.

He should consider the fact that all those who left the PDP for other parties regretted that they left. He should not leave now that the likes of Atiku, Bukola Saraki, Aminu Tambuwal are back in the party. God will guide him aright, he should not take any decision in anger.”