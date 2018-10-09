Protesters besiege APC Secretariat over automatic tickets for aspirants

October 9, 2018 0

Hundreds of protesters have blocked the gate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national secretariat, Abuja.

The protesters came at about 5pm on Monday and took over all the entry and exit points at the APC Secretariat singing anti-Oshiomhole songs.

The protesters said they were against the granting of automatic tickets to some aspirants by the party leadership.

Most of the staff and national officers of the party including the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, were still held hostage at the secretariat. – Thisday.

