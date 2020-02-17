FG condoles with family of late ex-NCC Commissioner

The Federal Government at the weekend commiserated with the entire family of the late Alhaji Mukhtari Zimit, a former commissioner on the Board of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Zimit served the Commission at the board level meritoriously for 11 years, making him a major contributor to key policies and reforms that resulted in the liberalisation and growth of the Nigeria’s telecommunications industry.

The Federal Government’s high-powered delegation to the residence of the late elder statesman in Kano was led by the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, representing the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, alongside the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, among other dignitaries.

Delivering a condolence message at the family residence of Zimit, Danbatta extolled the virtues of the deceased, describing him as a great contributor to the development of telecommunications industry in the country.

Danbatta attributed the role played by the Board of NCC, on which Zimit served as a member, in providing general policy directions as the policy organ of the Nigerian Communication Commission, towards the great reforms and transformation the country has witnessed over the past 20 years.

He said, “This is the residence of the late Alh. Mukhtari Zimit, who just passed away. To many, who may not know, Alhaji Mukhtari Zimit was a one-time member of the governing board of the Nigerian Communication Commission. He served the Commission at the board level meritoriously for 11 years.

“So, it is befitting and honourable for the Commission, under the directive of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Muhammdu Buhari, GCFR, through the of Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, to come and condole the family of our late brother and colleague, Alh. Mukhtari Zimit. This is the main reason of our being here with you today.”

While affirming that “all of the achievements we are witnessing in the telecoms sector today were as a result of the hardwork that the board of the NCC put in place during the tenure of Mukhtari Zimit,” Danbatta, however, lamented that “indeed, the Commission has lost a very dear friend and a very important personality, who saw and participated in the important part that culminated in liberalisation of the communications industry in general in the country.”

On the goodwill of the Federal Government to the bereaved family, Danbatta offered a cash donation of N2 million to the family while promising that the NCC will take necessary steps to immortalise the late Zimit.