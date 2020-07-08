FG considers life imprisonment for death row inmates

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), said on Tuesday that the Federal Government was planning a process of commuting the death penalty of condemned inmates with over 10 years on the death row to life imprisonment.

Malami, who said this in Abuja at a press briefing on the achievements of the Presidential Committee on Correctional Service Reform and Decongestion, also said inmates awaiting trial for upwards of five years might be released.

He added that considering the increasing number of incidents of sexual assault and kidnapping, inmates convicted of such offences would not be considered for release under the proposed scheme.

Malami stated, “Also, to be revisited is the issue of condemned convicts on death row for over 10 years with a view to getting relevant authorities to commute the sentences to life imprisonment.

“This is based on the provisions of Section 12 (2) (c) of the Nigerian Correctional Service Act, 2019. A review of cases of inmates awaiting trial for upwards of five years will also be considered.”

He said the PCCSRD had facilitated the release of 7,813 prison inmates since October 2017 when the committee was inaugurated.

Malami said the 7,813 inmates were released during the committee’s tour of 38 prisons in 18 states of the federation.

He also said 3,789 inmates had been released from prisons in response to the COVID-19 threat.