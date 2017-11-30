FG declares Friday public holiday for Eid-Maulud

The Federal Government has declared Friday as public holiday to mark the Eid-El-Maulud celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Lt Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd.), made the declaration on behalf of the FG in a statement on Wednesday by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Abubakar Magaji.

He admonished all Muslim faithful and Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for peace, progress and unity of the nation.

He further urged all Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration towards building the nation.

“The minister wishes Nigerians a happy Eid-El-Maulud celebration,” the statement said.