The Federal Government has declared Friday, September 5, 2025, as a public holiday to mark this year’s Eid-ul-Mawlid, the celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

The statement was issued on Wednesday by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, on behalf of the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

The government congratulated Muslims across the country and in the diaspora on the occasion, urging them to emulate the Prophet’s virtues of peace, love, humility, tolerance, and compassion.

The statement also encouraged Nigerians of all faiths to use the celebration to pray for peace, security, and stability in the country, while supporting government’s efforts to strengthen national unity and foster development.

“The Minister of Interior wishes Muslims a joyous and peaceful Eid-ul-Mawlid celebration,” the statement added.

Eid-ul-Mawlid, observed in the third month of the Islamic calendar (Rabi’ al-Awwal), commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammad. It is marked with prayers, lectures, processions, and acts of charity.

In Nigeria, the day is recognised as a national public holiday, reflecting the country’s large Muslim population and long-standing tradition of observing major Islamic festivals.

The holiday is often used by religious leaders and government officials to call for peace and unity, particularly at a time when Nigeria continues to grapple with security and economic challenges.