Lawmakers in the National Assembly have cautioned the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to tread carefully in its planned introduction of Computer-Based Testing for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination, warning that any glitch in the 2026 rollout could jeopardise the future of millions of Nigerian students.

WAEC had earlier given firm assurance that the new computer-based examination would be accessible to students in every part of the country, regardless of location or access to technology.

Head of the WAEC National Office, Dr. Amos Dangut, made the pledge on Tuesday in Abuja during a sensitisation session organised for members of the National Assembly Committees on Education.

He explained that a phased approach was already being implemented, starting with objective questions before expanding to theory and practical components, to allow schools and candidates to adapt.

But several senators and members of the House of Representatives, while commending the initiative, expressed deep concerns about the country’s uneven access to technology, persistent infrastructural deficits, and low levels of digital literacy among students in rural communities.

The Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Education (Basic and Secondary), Senator Ekong Sampson, warned that rushing the nationwide rollout could “create more problems than it solves.”

Similarly, Senator Victor Umeh stressed the importance of fairness and inclusivity, warning that students must not be disadvantaged because of their backgrounds.

Umeh said, “There will be a national outcry across the country over the exam. People who have completed secondary education are assumed to be knowledgeable enough to take it. They go and answer questions on the computer, and then a result is produced. If there’s a glitch, Nigeria must be very careful. Whatever we want to do, we must prepare adequately to ensure the application delivers a positive outcome.”

Umeh stressed that WAEC must take cognizance of the large number of candidates, adding that for a start, the CBT should be combined with the old process.

He said, “Considering the large number of our children who will sit for the exam—more than those taking JAMB—those proposing this policy should seriously consider these issues. We must ensure our students are well-prepared. Teachers should prepare students to be ready for the exam so they are not disenfranchised after being taught, especially if they are not computer literate. But if you give them the opportunity to combine the old order with the new one, those who are not sufficiently literate in computer skills can choose to take their exams in the traditional way.”

A House of Representatives member, Oboku Oforji (Yenagoa/Kolokuma/Opokuma Federal Constituency, Bayelsa State) also emphasised the need for “proper groundwork” before the 2026 deadline. He specifically urged the government to establish at least one fully functional CBT centre in each of the 774 local government areas to bridge the digital divide.

“Such centres would ensure inclusivity, fairness and accessibility, giving students in rural areas the same opportunities as their urban counterparts,” Oforji said. He further disclosed that the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has been scheduled to appear before the House Committee on Basic Education to provide detailed explanations on the implementation strategy and infrastructural provisions.

Other lawmakers at the session echoed similar concerns, proposing that the programme should first be piloted in cities where basic facilities such as electricity, internet connectivity and reliable computer access are available, before extending it nationwide.

In response, Dr. Dangut reassured the lawmakers that WAEC was committed to equity, transparency and fairness. He noted that centres were being mapped out in every local government area to reduce travel burdens and costs on parents. He stressed that the CBT model would help combat malpractice, speed up result processing, and strengthen the credibility of the examination system.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, also assured parents, teachers, and students that “no child will be left behind in this digital transition.”

Stakeholders in the education sector equally lent their voices. The National President of the All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Public Schools, Muhammad Musa, and the National President of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, Dr. Samira Jibir, both expressed support for the initiative but emphasised that adequate preparation and infrastructural support were indispensable for success.

Collectively, the lawmakers emphasised that while embracing digital tools in education is both necessary and inevitable, WAEC and the Ministry of Education must avoid a rushed nationwide rollout that could risk glitches, marginalise rural students, and trigger nationwide discontent.