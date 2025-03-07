The Nigeria Sanctions Committee has designated 17 individuals and organisations terrorism financiers.

Those named on the list include Simon Ekpa, Godstime Promise Iyare, Francis Mmaduabuchi, John Onwumere, Chikwuka Eze, Edwin Chukwuedo, Chinwendu Owoh, Ginika Orji, Awo Uchechukwu, and Mercy Ebere Ifeoma Ali.

Others are Ohagwu Juliana, Eze Okpoto, Nwaobi Chimezie, Ogomu Kewe, Igwe Ka Ala Enterprises, Seficuvi Global Company, and Lakurawa Group.

According to a document obtained from the committee on Thursday, the list was approved by the President upon the recommendation of the Attorney General of the Federation.

“The Nigeria Sanctions Committee held a meeting on March 6, 2024, where specific individuals and entities were recommended for designation following their involvement with terrorism financing.

“The Attorney General of the Federation, with the approval of the President, has thereupon designated the following individuals and entities to be listed on the Nigeria Sanctions List.

“In accordance with Section 54 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, you are required to:

“(a) Immediately identify and freeze, without prior notice, all funds, assets, and any other economic resources belonging to the designated persons in your possession and report the same to the Sanctions Committee.

“(b) Report to the Sanctions Committee any assets frozen or actions taken in compliance with the prohibition requirements.

“(c) Immediately file a Suspicious Transactions Report to the NFIU for further analysis of the financial activities of such individuals or entities.

“(d) Report as an STR to the NFIU all cases of name matching in financial transactions prior to or after receipt of this list.”

The committee ordered the immediate freezing of bank accounts and financial instruments associated with the listed individuals and entities across multiple banks, payment platforms, and financial institutions.

“Freezing measures should be extended to all accounts associated with the designated subjects. For designated entities, this should include accounts linked to their signatories and directors to ensure comprehensive enforcement of the sanctions regime,” the document added.

The committee also stated that financial institutions and relevant stakeholders have been instructed to enforce the sanctions and submit compliance reports to the Nigeria Sanctions Committee via secretariat@nigsac.gov.ng and info@nigsac.gov.ng.