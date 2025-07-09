The Senate Wednesday launched a full-scale investigation into the operations of Ponzi schemes in the country.

The development followed the catastrophic collapse of the Crypto Bullion Exchange (CBEX), a digital investment platform that allegedly defrauded Nigerians of over N1.3 trillion ($847 million), making it one of the most devastating financial scams in the nation’s history.

The motion, sponsored by Senators Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru (Lagos East) and Osita Izunaso (Imo West), received overwhelming support from lawmakers during the debate at plenary.

The federal lawmakers unanimously described the proliferation of such schemes as a direct threat to national security, economic stability and public trust in government institutions.

Rising in support of the motion, senators from across the country decried the systemic regulatory failure that allowed CBEX and similar fraudulent platforms to operate unchecked.

They lamented that the fraudulent operators leveraged on technology, social media influence, fake testimonials, and referral commissions to lure millions into financial ruin.

Presenting the lead debate, Senator Abiru detailed how CBEX capitalized on weak oversight by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to dupe unsuspecting investors.

He warned that beyond financial losses, such platforms are fueling depression, suicides and the erosion of public confidence in legitimate financial institutions.

“Over N1.3 trillion was lost to CBEX alone. This is not an isolated incident. It is a continuation of a troubling pattern, from MMM in 2016 to MBA Forex in 2020. Nigerians are being robbed, again and again,” Abiru said.

Senator Tahir Monguno (Borno North) called the situation “alarming” and stressed that existing laws must not only be amended but “strengthened” to prevent further exploitation.

He said: “These operators prey on vulnerable and gullible citizens. Some victims have died by suicide. It is time we acted decisively.”

Senator Sadiq Suleiman Umar (Kwara North) emphasized the trust Nigerians place in their government and urged agencies to live up to their mandate.

“People trust that the government will protect them. We must ensure that SEC, CBN, EFCC and others never allow such lapses again,” Umar said.

Senator Solomon Adeola (Ogun West) lamented the regulatory gap in Nigeria’s rapidly evolving fintech space.

He warned that many digital platforms operate under the radar.

He said: “It’s not just Ponzi schemes. There are several other unregulated online payment platforms riding on fintech buzzwords. CBN must tell us what rules are in place.”

Senators Abdul Ningi (Bauchi Central) and others urged the National Assembly to utilize its constitutional powers under Sections 88 and 14 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to hold regulatory agencies accountable.

“These laws exist, but for too long we’ve failed to enforce them. The people are suffering,” Ningi declared.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio recounted a personal experience from the early 1990s involving a now-defunct Ponzi scheme in Port Harcourt, drawing parallels with today’s CBEX.

Akpabio said: “That scheme collapsed. People lost everything. History is repeating itself, only now on a bigger scale—N1.3 trillion gone. Students, civil servants, even pensioners were affected. This is an emergency.”

He backed calls for nationwide public sensitization and zonal public hearings.

According to the Senate President, “We must educate our people. Many of these victims are not literate in financial matters. If it doesn’t concern you directly, it will affect someone close to you.”

In its resolution, the Senate mandated a joint investigation by its Committees on Capital Market; Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions; Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes; and ICT & Cybersecurity.

The committees, to be led by that of Banking and Finance, are expected to conduct a comprehensive investigative hearing, including public sessions, and submit their report within four weeks.

The inquiry, according to Akpabio, will focus not only on CBEX but also on the broader Ponzi ecosystem, regulatory lapses and proposals for legislative and administrative reforms.

The Senate also called for immediate steps to educate the public, especially the youth and rural populations on the dangers of fraudulent investment schemes.

As the motion passed unopposed, Senator Akpabio declared: “We cannot sit back while Nigerians are being robbed blind.

“We must act to prevent more suicides, restore trust, and reclaim our economy from digital predators.”