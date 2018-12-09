FG to commence sack of unqualified teachers Jan 2020

The federal government will commence the sack of unqualified teachers in the country by January 2020 following expiration of deadline given to them to upgrade before the end of December, 2019.

The Registrar of Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Prof Josiah Olusegun Ajiboye disclosed this in Abuja, while speaking to journalists.

Prof Ajiboye said: “The government took a position long time ago that anyone who is not qualified or registered and licensed by TRCN by December 2019, will no longer be allowed to stand in front of our children in classrooms.”

While noting that so far TRCN has registered up to two million qualified teachers across the country, he said any teacher who is not registered by January 2020, will be removed from the classroom.

He said over the years, they have sensitised the people on the need to find a way of getting themselves qualified before the deadline.

The TRCN boss noted that they have carried out census in six states, saying, “we are going to start with those states because we now have the data base of those who are qualified and those who are not registered.”

According to him, the six states include Nasarawa, Ogun, Ebonyi, Jigawa, Cross River and Bauchi.

“We are going to start our implementation from those states and it is going to be a continuous process because after those states we will continue with other states, until we root out unqualified teachers in the country,” he said.

The Registrar maintained that the minimum qualification required for anyone to practice teaching in the country remains Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) and that as a qualified teacher, it is required that one registers with the council.