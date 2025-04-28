The Federal Government says it is set to pay the outstanding five months N35,000 wage award arrears to federal government workers.

This payment was part of an agreement between the government and organized labour to cushion the effects of hardship caused by the removal of fuel subsidies.

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) made this known in a statement issued in Abuja.

The OAGF explained that the Federal Government had earlier paid five months wage award to federal government employees in instalments, adding that the outstanding arrears would be paid in instalments of N35,000 per month for five months.

The OAGF said the first instalment of the outstanding wage award arrears would be paid after the April 2025 salary.

“The wage award arrears would not be paid with the April 2025 salary; it will come immediately after the salary is paid”, the OAGF said.

The Office reiterated the Federal Government’s resolve to fully implement all policies and agreements regarding staff remuneration and welfare to enhance productivity and efficiency.