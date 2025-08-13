The Federal Government has withdrawn its criminal complaint against Ms. Comfort Emmanson, the passenger accused of unruly behaviour aboard an Ibom Air flight, and reduced the flight ban imposed on Fuji music star Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (popularly known as KWAM 1).

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, announced the decisions on Wednesday following consultations with stakeholders in the aviation sector.

According to the minister, the resolutions were reached after reviewing the incidents, considering appeals from well-meaning individuals, and considering the remorse shown by those involved.

Keyamo revealed that Ibom Air has agreed to withdraw its complaint against Ms. Emmanson, who was arrested over the August 10 incident.

“When the Police took her statement in the presence of her lawyer, she exhibited great remorse for her conduct,” he said.

Following the withdrawal, the Airport Command and the police prosecutor will take steps to secure her release from Kirikiri Prison this week. The Airline Operators of Nigeria has also agreed to lift the lifetime flying ban placed on her, with details to be announced soon.

On the ValueJet incident involving KWAM 1, the minister disclosed that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority will reduce his ban to one month. FAAN also plans to engage the musician as an ambassador for airport security protocols.

“Having publicly demonstrated penitence, the NCAA will withdraw its criminal complaint against KWAM 1,” Keyamo stated.

The one-month ban will also apply to ValueJet’s Captain Oluranti Ogoyi and First Officer Ivan Oloba, whose licenses will be restored after mandatory professional reappraisal.

Keyamo announced that a retreat will be held next week to retrain aviation security personnel on managing disruptive passengers and de-escalating tense situations. Airlines will also have dedicated sessions to address staff conduct towards travellers.

The minister stressed that the clemencies were granted purely on compassionate grounds, adding:

“Government will never pander to base sentiments, politically motivated views or warped legal opinions when clear encroachment of our laws is involved. We have decided to draw a line after these clemencies.”

On Sunday, August 10, 2025, Emmanson was removed from an Ibom Air flight from Lagos to Uyo after refusing to turn off her phone as instructed by crew members.

The situation escalated when she became physically aggressive, striking a flight attendant, and had to be restrained and escorted off the aircraft at Murtala Mohammed International Airport.

In response, Ibom Air imposed a lifetime ban on her from both local and international flights, citing its zero-tolerance policy toward violent or disruptive behaviour.

On August 5, 2025, KWAM 1 caused a serious disruption at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, when he attempted to board a ValueJet flight carrying a flask believed to contain alcohol, an item prohibited on domestic flights.

When staff asked him to surrender it, he allegedly refused, poured its contents on crew and security personnel, and then moved onto the tarmac, obstructing the aircraft’s taxiing and delaying the flight’s safe operation.

NCAA petitioned the police, and the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, ordered an immediate investigation to determine the full circumstances of the incident in line with aviation safety laws.