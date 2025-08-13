The Federal Government has announced plans to engage Fuji star, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1, as an ambassador for proper airport security protocol, after the recent controversy over his conduct at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

‎

‎This was disclosed on Wednesday by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, in a statement outlining resolutions to recent cases of unruly behaviour at Nigerian airports.

‎

‎Keyamo said the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had agreed to reduce KWAM 1’s flight ban to one month and would work with the musician to promote awareness on acceptable conduct within the aviation space.

‎

‎The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria will lead the engagement process.

‎

‎”The NCAA is to reduce his flight ban to a one-month period. FAAN will also work with the music star with a view to engaging him as an ambassador for proper airport security protocol going forward.

‎

‎”Having publicly demonstrated penitence, the NCAA is also to withdraw its criminal complaints against KWAM 1 earlier lodged with the police,” the statement read.

‎

‎The minister added that the decision followed appeals from well-meaning individuals, as well as KWAM 1’s public show of penitence over the August 5 incident in which he allegedly obstructed a ValueJet aircraft’s movement.

‎

‎Keyamo also revealed that the NCAA would withdraw its criminal complaints against the artiste.

‎

‎The development comes days after the musician apologised to the public, insisting the flask he carried on the day of the incident contained water for medical reasons and not alcohol, as was alleged by security personnel.

‎

‎The minister emphasised that the clemency was granted on “compassionate grounds” , warning that the government remained committed to enforcing safety and security laws in the aviation sector.

‎

‎On August 5, KWAM 1 was involved in a confrontation with airline staff and security officials at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, while attempting to board a ValueJet flight to Lagos.

‎

He was accused of carrying a prohibited flask believed to contain alcohol, spilling its contents on personnel, and later walking onto the aircraft’s tarmac, allegedly blocking the plane from taxiing.

‎

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority described the act as a breach of aviation safety regulations and initially placed him on a six-month no-fly list while filing a criminal complaint with the police.