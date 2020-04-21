Former Pres. Jonathan mourns former AGF, Akinjide

Former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has expressed sadness over the passing on of former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Chief Richard Akinjide describing his death as a great loss to the nation.

The former President who stated this in a condolence message to the Akinjide family and people of Oyo State noted that the late former Attorney General contributed so much to the development of the nation’s jurisprudence.

In the message he personally signed, Dr. Jonathan said further: “I commiserate with the Akinjide family and the Government and people of Oyo State on the death of elder statesman Chief Richard Akinjide.

“He was a forthright jurist and politician who served Nigeria meritoriously as Minister of Education and Attorney General of the Federation at different political eras.

“As a patriot and legal icon he worked to improve the nation’s jurisprudence. Chief Akinjide will be greatly missed by many members of our society, as he was an invaluable asset who contributed so much to the political development of our country. May God comfort the family and give them the strength to bear this loss.”